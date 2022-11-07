6th Joy Bangla Youth Award to be held on 12 Nov

UNB
07 November, 2022, 07:45 pm
Last modified: 07 November, 2022, 08:10 pm

6th Joy Bangla Youth Award to be held on 12 Nov

UNB
07 November, 2022, 07:45 pm
Last modified: 07 November, 2022, 08:10 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Young changemakers across the country will be recognised and honoured with the Joy Bangla Youth Award this year too. The sixth installment of the event is set for this Saturday (12 November).

Young Bangla, the youth secretariat of the thinktank CRI, will recognise youths across the country who have positively transformed their communities through social initiatives.

The award will be given away by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's ICT Advisor and CRI Chairperson Sajeeb Wazed Joy.

The entries received from all over the country were assessed by an eleven-member jury board who showered praises on the depth and dimension of the initiatives undertaken by the youths to turn around their communities.

Liberation War Museum Trustee Mofidul Hoque said, "Being part of the jury board for the sixth installment of Joy Bangla Youth Award fills my heart with immense pleasure as it reflects on the mentality of youths with which they are working for the wellbeing of people. They are setting the precedence for harnessing technology for people, society, and education. At the same time, they are leaving no stone unturned to ensure women's empowerment."

"Not to be outdone by the overwhelming response last year, over 600 ambassadors of change applied this year. This award inspires the entire young generation of Bangladesh to positively impact their communities. This award, initiated through the prime minister, will go on as long as Bangladesh exists on this planet," said entrepreneur Swarnalata Roy.

Researcher Shahriar Rahman Caesar said, "I was a jury member both in 2021 and 2022. It was pretty challenging and interesting in both years. Throughout the country, our youths are motivating us by working untiringly, overcoming a world of challenges. I am proud of being part of this great occasion."

Filmmaker Rezwan Shahriar Sumit said, "This year I have been endowed with this great opportunity to be a jury member. But, I waited with bated breath to know about the winners of this award even in the years when I was not officially involved in the process. This Joy Bangla Youth Award brings forth the untold stories of young changemakers. These youths are the country's future."

"Being part of the jury, I came to know that youths are advancing Digital Bangladesh and they are coming from diverse backgrounds. Women's participation is also increasing. These developments give us positive hopes for the days to come," he added.

Entrepreneur Zara Mahbub said, "This year we have observed that many are working in the fields of women empowerment, education, environment, and science. Congratulations to everyone who took part in the process."

Echoing the tone of other jury members, tech entrepreneur Asia Khaleda Neela appreciated youths for their broad spectrum of thinking, and their contribution to SDGs.

Journalist Parimal Palma pinned his hope on youths for building a resourceful and knowledge-based society.

Internationally-acclaimed actress Joya Ahsan said, "This year we have received a greater variety of entries. We have got more applications in the fields of science, women empowerment, and sustainable environment."

Joy Bangla Youth Award, named after the liberation time slogan 'Joy Bangla', has a vision to recognise the best youth organisations in Bangladesh for their humanitarian works and contribution to society.

Young Bangla, the country's biggest youth network, has not just awarded young changemakers but also groomed them, paving the path for bigger contributions and further recognition. The platform has so far recognised over 100 organisations and emerged as a hub of over 1,00,000 members, including nearly 20,000 local volunteers.

This year, youth organisations applied under the following categories Women Empowerment, Child Rights, Empowering the People with Disabilities, Empowering Vulnerable People, Employment and Innovation, Creativity and Recreation, Knowledge and Capacity Development, Empowering Extreme Poor, Environment and Climate Change Activity, Health Care and Awareness, Sociocultural Initiatives, Disaster Risk Reduction and Emergency.

Applicants or founders of the organisations were required to be engaged in community services for more than 18 months either in a professional or voluntary capacity.

The organisations also had to fulfill the criterion of being in existence for a period of no less than two years, according to Young Bangla, the youth secretariat of Center for Research and Information.

