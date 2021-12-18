Joy Bangla Youth Award to empower the youths: Jurors

The jury board determining the winners of the Joy Bangla Youth Award (JBYA) has expressed their satisfaction with the competition and noted the initiative will continue to empower the youths, who are the key driving force of Bangladesh.

The winners of the JBYA 2021 will be announced on 20 December to honour the youths, who have come forward to develop the country. Young Bangla, which operates under the auspices of the Centre for Research & Information (CRI) is the organiser of the initiative.

Eminent economist and former Bangladesh Bank Governor Atiur Rahman said, "Young entrepreneurs from all walks of life have participated in the competition."

"Through a transparent process, the Young Bangla team collected their data and presented it to us using a precise methodology. We have come to a final decision after examining them," he said.

Atiur Rahman further said JBYA can further expand and encourage the power of Bangladeshi youth.

Freedom fighter Mofidul Haque, one of the jurors, said, "The new generation of Bangladesh cherishes the desire for the liberation of the society, the liberation of the people and to carry the benefits of development to the public. It has manifested in many ways. Some are working with modern technologies and working on how to bring their benefits to the people. There are also smaller initiatives (by youth), but their significance is immense."

Actor Jaya Ahsan, another member of the jury board, said, "Bangladesh's strength has always been the youth. We are celebrating 50 years of the Liberation War through which we got our country. But that freedom has come through the youth."

She shared her observation made during the selection process, where hundreds of young people even from remote areas of the country undertaking various tasks in respective sectors.

Jaya Ahsan stressed the fact that even though some are struggling without support, they dedicated themselves to supporting others.

JBYA has been distributed once every two years since 2014 in memory of the unforgettable slogan "Joy Bangla" used in the Liberation War.

This time the interval has been shortened down to one year to coincide with the 50th anniversary of the independence of Bangladesh.

Young Bangla has received entries from around 750 youth-led organisations and it will award 15 of them under five categories.

The initiative this year will present special recognition to individuals who have made significant contributions to the post-independence nation-building process through their leadership, service, initiatives, and research.

