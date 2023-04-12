Journalists barred from using motorcycles on election day: EC

Bangladesh

TBS Report
12 April, 2023, 05:45 pm
Last modified: 12 April, 2023, 05:52 pm

Related News

Journalists barred from using motorcycles on election day: EC

TBS Report
12 April, 2023, 05:45 pm
Last modified: 12 April, 2023, 05:52 pm
Photo: Salahuddin Ahemd/TBS
Photo: Salahuddin Ahemd/TBS

The Election Commission (EC) on Wednesday published its policy regarding the media coverage of upcoming elections, barring journalists and media personnel from using motorcycles on the election day.

The policy also seeks to restrict journalists from live telecast from inside the polling stations and during vote counting.

The policy is meant to help conduct the elections in a free, fair and peaceful manner, according to the commission.

It will be applicable for all elections including parliamentary, upazila parishad, city corporation, zila parishad, municipal, and union parishad elections.

Top News

journalist / election coverage / motorcycle

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The pro-tips: How to fast and stay fit

The pro-tips: How to fast and stay fit

5h | Health
Fremo - A Farming Robot. Photo: Curtesy

Team Atlas: Building robots to solve practical problems

8h | Pursuit
Photo: Collected

Dr Zafrullah Chowdhury: The doctor with a heart of a warrior

19h | Obituary
Anup Sinha. Sketch: TBS

What does the trilateral Tripura meet mean for Bangladesh?

1d | Thoughts

More Videos from TBS

Journey of a revolutionary ends

Journey of a revolutionary ends

1h | TBS Today
TBS Eid Magazine Feat. Miss World Bangladesh Oishee

TBS Eid Magazine Feat. Miss World Bangladesh Oishee

7h | TBS Stories
Does Wonder Woman have a cameo in The Flash movie?

Does Wonder Woman have a cameo in The Flash movie?

22h | TBS Entertainment
Advance order of buyer to buy two yolk eggs

Advance order of buyer to buy two yolk eggs

21h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Man scales Swadhinata Stambha; asks rescuers for cigarettes, then ends up detained
Bangladesh

Man scales Swadhinata Stambha; asks rescuers for cigarettes, then ends up detained

2
Bangladesh Bank's server restored after 7hrs
Banking

Bangladesh Bank's server restored after 7hrs

3
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Man interviewed by DW detained in an unrelated case

4
Metro rail may reduce the need for people to live near workplaces. Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Metro Rail now runs for 6 hours

5
File photo
Bangladesh

HC grants bail to Rana Plaza owner

6
Jaaz lands in trouble with Tk1 lakh offer, revises format
Splash

Jaaz lands in trouble with Tk1 lakh offer, revises format