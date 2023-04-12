Journalists barred from using motorcycles on election day: EC

The Election Commission (EC) on Wednesday published its policy regarding the media coverage of upcoming elections, barring journalists and media personnel from using motorcycles on the election day.

The policy also seeks to restrict journalists from live telecast from inside the polling stations and during vote counting.

The policy is meant to help conduct the elections in a free, fair and peaceful manner, according to the commission.

It will be applicable for all elections including parliamentary, upazila parishad, city corporation, zila parishad, municipal, and union parishad elections.