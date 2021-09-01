JnU Journalists' Association gets new committee

Bangladesh

TBS Report
01 September, 2021, 11:25 am
Last modified: 01 September, 2021, 11:49 am

Rabiul Alam of New Age elected as the president and Ahsanul Mahbub Jubair of Daily Ittefaq as the general secretary.
A ten-member executive committee of Jagannath University Journalists' Association (JnUJA) has been elected for a one-year term with Rabiul Alam of New Age as the president and Ahsanul Mahbub Jubair of Daily Ittefaq as the general secretary.

Akhter Hossain, the chief election commissioner of the polls, published the results at 10 am on Wednesday (September 1).

Mohiuddin Rifat of  Daily Jaijaidin was elected as vice-president, while Masud Rana of Daily  Kalerkontho as treasurer, Harunur Rashid of Daily Share Biz as joint-secretary, MH Tanvir of Amader Somoy as organising secretary, and Nakibul Ahsan Nishad of Bangladesh Today as office, publicity and publication secretary.

Raihan Ahmed of Jagonews24, Joynal Abedin of Daily Manab Zamin and Imran Hossain of Bangladesher Khobonar were elected as executive members of the committee.

A total of 33 campus reporters cast their votes in the polls which were held from 10 am to 12 pm on Saturday (28 August).

