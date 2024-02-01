Committee formed to inspect infrastructures for removal from river basin near Lalkuthi

The Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) has formed a six-member committee to conduct a comprehensive inspection of all establishments, including launch ghats, in the river basin on the south side of the historic Lalkuthi for removal.

The committee has been asked to submit a removal process for infrastructures situated within the 45-degree angular part on the south side of Lalkuthi up to the Buriganga River within seven working days, according to an order issued by the corporation on Thursday (1 February).

The formation of the committee comes a day after Dhaka South Mayor Fazle Noor Taposh instructed the Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority (BIWTA) to remove infrastructures from the river basin.

The steps have been taken to ensure the visibility of the Lalkuthi (Northbrook Hall), built as a town hall during the British era, from the Buriganga river.

The chief property officer of Dhaka South City, Kaizer Mohammad Farabi, has been made the convener of the committee.

Other members include chief town planner of south city, regional executive officer of region-4, a representative from the Ministry of Shipping (holding the rank of a deputy secretary), a representative from BIWTA (holding the rank of a director), and the executive engineer (civil) of region-4 of south city.

According to the city corporation, the renovation work at Lalkuthi is ongoing. However, the presence of various BIWTA infrastructures acts as a barrier to fully appreciate the beauty of this site.

During a visit at the renovation site on Wednesday, Mayor Taposh gave the directive to BIWTA to remove its infrastructures from the area.

"We have determined the river boundary at a 45-degree angle from the corner of the two boundaries of this [Lalkuthi] establishment. This configuration will allow the structure to be prominently visible from the river, presenting a beautiful sight. There are plans to illuminate it at night for everyone to enjoy the beauty," said the mayor.