Education ministry forms committee to review 'Sharifa's Story'

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

The Ministry of Education has formed a high-level expert committee to review the inclusion of 'Sharifa's Story' that discusses the experiences and challenges faced by a third gender or "Hijra" individual in a seventh-grade textbook.

The five-member committee will assist the National Curriculum and Textbook Board by reviewing the subject matter in more depth, the ministry said in a notice on Wednesday (24 January), 

Islamic Arabic University Vice Chancellor Professor Abdur Rashid has been made the convener of this committee. 

Other members of the committee include Islamic Foundation Governor Mufti Maulana Kofil Uddin Sarkar, NCTB Member Mashiuzzaman, Dhaka University Institute of Education and Research Director and Dhaka Alia Madrasah Principal Mohammad Abdur Rashid.

In the story, the central character, Sharif, though born male at birth, later in life identifies himself as a woman and adopts the name Sharifa. Subsequently, Sharifa chooses to live as a member of the "Hijra" community.

This story came under the national spotlight when Asif Mahtab, a part-time lecturer at BRAC University, objected to the incorporation of this story in the textbook, arguing that students were "being introduced to transgender and homosexual concepts" through this story.

Mahtab said this while attending a seminar on the new education curriculum at the Institute of Diploma Engineers in Dhaka's Kakrail area on 19 January. 

A video depicting Asif Mahtab tearing the pages of the textbook, which included the story, at the event went viral on social media.

On 21 January, Asif Mahtab in a Facebook post said the authorities of BRAC University terminated him. As his termination news spread, discussions both in favour of and against Asif's criticism escalated on social media and on the university campus.

On Tuesday, a group of BRAC students staged a protest against the dismissal of the teacher.

Meanwhile, Education Minister Mohibul Hassan Chowdhury at the Secretariat on Tuesday told reporters if any inconsistency or ambiguity is found in the story, it will be amended.

