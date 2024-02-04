Education ministry to form committee for evaluation system, curriculum

The decision was taken at a meeting chaired by Education Minister Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury Nowfelat at the Secretariat today (4 February). Photo: Courtesy

The education ministry has decided to form a coordination committee for the evaluation system and curriculum.

The decision was taken at a meeting chaired by Education Minister Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury Nowfelat at the Secretariat today (4 February).

The committee will be headed by an additional secretary of the ministry, the ministry said in a press release.

Representatives of the National Curriculum and Textbook Board (NCTB), representatives of various departments under the education ministry and representatives of the education boards will be members of this committee, it said.

Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Secretary Soleman Khan, Technical and Madrasha Education Secretary Farid Uddin Ahmed, senior officials of the ministry, officials of NCTB, officials of Dhaka Education Board and officials of various departments under the ministry were present at the meeting.