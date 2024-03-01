JCD gets partial central and DU committees

Two seven-member partial committees of Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal's (JCD) central and Dhaka University panels were announced by BNP dissolving the existing bodies on Friday (March 1).

Advocate Ruhul kabir Rizvi, senior joint secretary general of BNP, issued the notification of the committee.

Rakibul Islam Rakib has been made the president and Nasir Uddin Nasir the general secretary of the new central committee of the JCD, the press notification.

For Dhaka University unit, G.C. Roy Sahos has been made president and Nahiduzzaman Shippon as general secretary.

Besides, Abu Afsan Mohammad Yahya was made senior vice president while Shemol Malum as senior joint secretary general, Amanullah Aman as organizing secretary, Mohammad Jahangir Alam as Office Secretary and Sharif Prodan Shuvo as Publicity Secretary of the five-member JCD partial committee of central panel.

On the other hand, for Dhaka University committee, Masum Billah has been made senior vice-president, Anisur Rahman Khandakar Anik as Vice President, Nasir Uddin Shaon as senior joint secretary general, Shamim Akter Shuvo as Joint Secretary General and Nur Alom Bhuiya as organizing secretary.

JCD's previous committee was formed on April 18, 2022, with Kazi Rawnaqul Islam Shrabon as its president and Saif Mohammad Jewel as general secretary.