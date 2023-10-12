JCX Property Expo draws huge crowd on first day

The four-day long JCX Property Expo-2023, organised by JCX Developments Limited, drew a huge number of visitors, including popular celebrities, on its first day.

Popular actor Ferdous Ahmed and actress Bidya Sinha Mimm inaugurated the housing fair at the JCX Business Tower on Japan Street in the Bashundhara residential area of the capital on Thursday (12 October).

The fair will continue till next Sunday and will be open to visitors from 10:00am to 7:00pm every day, reads a press statement.

Visitors can avail up to Tk10 lakh in discount by booking a flat in the fair, said the statement.

Besides, there is a 50% discount on interior design, a complimentary kitchen cabinet and home shifting service.

JCX Development's chief executive officer, brand ambassadors, landowners and other guests were present in the fair.

JCX Development is exhibiting its ongoing 36 residential projects spanning over 20 lakh 81 thousand square feet in the fair, offering a wide array of choices for visitors to choose their desired flat.

Besides, JCX is also set to begin work on a "Grand Residence Luxury Condominium" in the Bashundhara residential area next December on 92 plots of land. The condominium will have 60% of open space.

Iqbal Hossain Chowdhury, business director of JCX Development, said, "We are guaranteeing spectacular design and all quality housing through the best Japanese and Bangladeshi engineers. All our projects are handed over to the customer within the stipulated time."