Jatiya Sangsad session resumes

Bangladesh

TBS Report
14 September, 2021, 12:40 pm
Last modified: 14 September, 2021, 02:57 pm

Photo: BSS
Photo: BSS

The ongoing 14th session of the 11th Jatiya Sangsad resumed at 11:04 am today after a nine-day break with Speaker Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury in the chair.

The 13th session of the 11th Parliament, which was actually the budget session 2021-22 fiscal, was prorogued on July 3. Seven bills were passed in the House during the session that started on June 2.

On June 3, Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal placed the Tk603,681 crore budget for the 2021-22 fiscal year before the House and it was passed on June 30.

Jatiya Sangsad / session

