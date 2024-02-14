GDP growth doubled under Sheikh Hasina's leadership, MPs tell JS

Treasury bench lawmakers on Tuesday (13 February) said the country's GDP growth has doubled under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Not only the remarkable GDP growth but also the eradication of poverty was made possible under the prudent leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, said the lawmakers while taking part in the general discussion on a thanksgiving motion on the President's speech in the House here with Deputy Speaker Shamsul Haque Tuku in the chair.

Taking part in the discussion, senior ruling party lawmaker AK Abdul Momen said, "Country's GDP growth has doubled under the prudent leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, while it (GDP growth) on an average was 3.2 until 1990 after the assassination of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman."

"Even the country's poverty rate declined to 18% from the earlier level of 42%," said the former minister in his address.

The lawmaker, however, said the president in his 130-page speech projected the country's good governance, development of skilled youth forces, local government, development of small indigenous people and the defence of the country.

"The present government, led by the Awami League, is working to build the country as Sonar Bangla, a dream of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman," said Nurul Islam Nahid, MP, of Sylhet-6.

"The ruling Awami League, led by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, is working to build a smart Bangladesh by the stipulated timeframe of 2041," said Ahmad Hossain, MP, of Netrokona-5, adding, "Prime Minister materialised all the development activities as per the electoral manifesto while BNP has imported militancy and violence in the country during their regime."

Ruling party lawmakers Eanamul Huq Babul of Jashore-4, Tanvir Shakil Joy of Sirajganj-1, Sharif Ahmed of Mymensingh-2, Iqbal Hossain of Shariatpur-1, Abul Kalam Azad of Gaibandha-4, Shafiqul Islam of Sirajganj-4, Feroz Ahmed Shawpan of Satkhira-1, Independent lawmakers Shamim Shahnewaz of Pirojpur-3, ABM Anisuzzaman of Mymensingh-7, Mohammad Khosru Chowdhury of Dhaka-18, Abdus Salam of Chattogram-8, Mohammad Naser Shahria Zahedi of Jenaidah-2, Mahmud Hossain Suman of Mymensingh-8, Abdul Motaleb of Chattogram-15, Asaduzzaman of Rangpur-1, Yakub Ali of Jashore-5, Nazrul Islam of Mymensingh-5, Omar Farque of Naogaon-6, Abul Kalam of Natore-1, Abul Kalam Azad of Cumilla-4 and Jatiya Party lawmaker Golam Kibria Tipu of Barishal-3, among others, spoke on the occasion.

The lawmakers highlighted the successes of the present government in different vital sectors, including education, power, agriculture, health, infrastructure development, economy and food production.

Earlier, they paid rich tribute to the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman for his contribution to establishing an independent Bangladesh.