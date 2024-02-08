5-10 lakh foreign workers working in country illegally: Opposition leader Anisul

Bangladesh

National Parliament of People&#039;s Republic of Bangladesh. Photo: Collected
National Parliament of People's Republic of Bangladesh. Photo: Collected

Deputy leader of the opposition in parliament Anisul Islam Mahmud on Wednesday (7 February) said as much as 5 to 10 lakh foreign workers are working illegally in the country in the absence of strict monitoring by the government.

"Bangladesh is losing huge foreign currencies as 5-10 lakh foreign workers are working in the country without any legal permission by the government", said the deputy leader while taking the floor under point of order at the Jatiya Sangsad here with Speaker Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury in the chair.

Urging the government to impose strict monitor, the deputy leader said the illegal employment of foreign workers is taking huge money as wages which creating a financial and employment crisis in the country.

Citing the Indian remittance earnings, the opposition leader said India earned the fourth highest remittance from Bangladesh in 2022 and the amount was $3.75 billion.

Besides, around Taka 100 crore is being siphoned off from Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport (HSIA) through illegal foreign exchange transactions as per the report prepared by the Anti-Corruption Commission(ACC). 

The amount of this illegal transaction stands annually at around $3.6 billion.

