12th Parliament to go into 2nd session 2 May

Parliament will resume on 2 May after a 58-day recess, as the first session of the current parliament was prorogued on 5 March.

President Mohammed Shahabuddin summoned the 2nd session of the 12th parliament today (15 April), exercising the power bestowed upon him as per Clause (1) of Article 72 of the Constitution.

This session will begin at 5pm on 2 May, said a parliament release.

The maiden session of the 12th parliament started on 30 January and prorogued on 5 March after 22 working days.

According to the Constitution, a period exceeding 60 days shall not intervene between the end of one session and the first sitting of Parliament in the next session.