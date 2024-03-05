Speedy Trial Amendment Bill 2024 passed in JS

Bangladesh

BSS
05 March, 2024, 06:25 pm
Last modified: 05 March, 2024, 06:30 pm

National Parliament of People&#039;s Republic of Bangladesh. Photo: Collected
National Parliament of People's Republic of Bangladesh. Photo: Collected

The Law and Order Disruption (Speedy Trial) Amendment Bill, 2024 was passed unanimously in the Jatiya Sangsad (JS) aimed at making the provisional law enacted in 2002 a permanent one to contain vandalism and obstructions to public movement.
 
Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan today moved the bill in the House and it was passed by voice votes with Speaker Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury in the chair.
 
While placing the  bill, the minister said as the Law and Order Disruption (Speedy Trial) was initially enacted for two years and its tenure was later extended on several occasions. The main objective of the law is to keep on peaceful environment in the country and to maintain security for the people.
 
"The law has successfully played an effective role in curbing crimes. This law was necessary as it proved to be useful in containing crimes," said the minister in the Jatiya Sangsad.
 
The Law and Order Disruption (Speedy Trial) Act remains effective until 9 April 2024.
 
In July 2019, the parliament passed the Law and Order Disruption (Speedy Trial) (Amendment) Bill 2019, extending its validity till 2024 with the aim of disposing of 'sensitive cases' that require quick disposal.

On the other hand, the opposition in the parliament Jatiyo Party extensively oppose the enactment of the law permanently.

