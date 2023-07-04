Jatiya Party chairman meets EU ambassador 

The upcoming national elections and Jatiya Party's participation in it were both discussed during a meeting of the party's Chairman Golam Mohammad Quader with European Union (EU) Ambassador Charles Whiteley in Dhaka on Tuesday (4 July).

The meeting started at 10:30am on Tuesday at Charles Whiteley's Gulshan residence and ended at 12:00pm.

The Jatiya Party (JaPa) chairman was accompanied by his adviser and envoy Masroor Mawla.

Although the party did not give any statement to the media regarding the meeting, a JaPa leader, under the condition of anonymity, told The Business Standard that the EU ambassador had discussed the coming parliamentary elections.

The source said they wanted to know whether the party would participate and whether they would do it alone or with a coalition.

He said the party had given its answer, without disclosing further details.

According to sources, the EU ambassador also wanted to know how the next election would be and whether the BNP had discussed its intentions with the JaPa.

They wanted to know what the attitude of the government was regarding the election.

The Jatiya Party was told that the EU would send election observers to the upcoming parliamentary elections and it was in discussions with the government to do so.

According to another JaPa source, the party has also informed the EU ambassador that preparations are being made to hold the upcoming elections without joining any elections and having candidates for 300 seats.