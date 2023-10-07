Terminal 3 will transform Bangladesh's passenger and cargo handling capabilities: EU Ambassador

Bangladesh

Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

Ambassador of the European Union Delegation to Bangladesh, Charles Whiteley, has said the opening of Dhaka Airport's Third Terminal will transform Bangladesh's passenger and cargo handling capabilities.

"Spectacular opening by Hon. PM Hasina of the impressive new airport terminal in Dhaka — which will transform Bangladesh passenger and cargo capabilities, including the potential to handle 24 million passengers per year," the EU ambassador wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter).

He was seen taking a selfie with the Australian High Commissioner to Bangladesh, Jeremy Bruer, at the new terminal which he shared from his social media account.

Deputy Head of Mission at the German Embassy, Jan Janowski, also shared his experience of visiting Terminal 3 which had its soft opening today.

"Bangladesh aviation taking off soon. Stunned by the beauty of the new Terminal 3 of HSIA, Dhaka — A lot of German technology behind the scenes, can't wait for the 1st Airbus 380 landing here," he wrote.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today soft-opened Terminal 3 of Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport and said that either Bangladesh's resort town Cox's Bazar or Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka may soon become an international air transportation hub due to Bangladesh's geographical location.

