Next election won't be like 2014 or 2018, says GM Quader

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

GM Quader, chairman of the Jatiya Party, has said the government will make every effort to replicate the outcomes of the 2014 or 2018 polls in the upcoming general election. However, he believes that such a scenario will not unfold this time.

Speaking to reporters at the Jatiya Party office in Banani, Quader mentioned that there is pressure from foreign entities for the next election to be conducted in a free and fair manner.

Quader noted that this pressure would increase gradually, which will test  the government's resilience in handling it.

The Jatiya Party leader also highlighted a triangular dynamic involving the ruling party, opposition parties, and foreign entities in shaping the nature of the upcoming election.

Furthermore, he alleged that the government is trying to weaken the Jatiya Party by exerting pressure on the media to publish negative news about the party.

In response to a question from reporters, GM Quader acknowledged a possible post-Eid movement, but he expressed uncertainty regarding the level of public participation in such an event.

 

National election / Jatiya Party Chairman Golam Mohammad Quader

