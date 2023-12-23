JaPa's Narayanganj candidate alleges AL rival attacked his campaigning vehicle

The district’s Assistant Returning Officer Rezwan-ul-Islam claimed that he did not know anything about the incident

According to Shah Alam, who was driving the vehicle, about 10-15 men assaulted him, vandalised the car and broke down a microphone that was being used for campaigning for the party. Photo: TBS
Jatiyo Party's (JaPa) Narayanganj candidate and current MP Liaquat Hossain Khoka has alleged that his ruling party rival candidate had his campaigning vehicle attacked.

Liaquat Hossain Khoka told the media today, "The ruling party men are threatening the people of Narayanganj's Sonargaon. Since that threat did not work, now they have chosen the path of attack. Attempts are being made to suppress the Jatiya Party by intimidation."

Commenting on the issue, the district's Assistant Returning Officer Rezwan-ul-Islam claimed that he did not know anything about the incident.

"No such complaint has come to me so far. If there is any complaint, action will be taken according to the election rules," he told The Business Standard. 

The incident took place around 12:00pm this afternoon (23 December) at the Belabo area of Jampur Union where the vehicle was attacked and the driver was assaulted, according to the JaPa candidate.

Awami League candidate Kaiser Hasnat could not be reached for comment on the allegations. 

According to Shah Alam, who was driving the vehicle, about 10-15 men assaulted him, vandalised the car and broke down a microphone that was being used for campaigning for the party. 

