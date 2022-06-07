Japanese ambassador expresses hope for fair elections in Bangladesh

Bangladesh

TBS Report
07 June, 2022, 01:20 pm
Last modified: 07 June, 2022, 02:31 pm

Japanese Ambassador to Bangladesh Naoki Ito. Photo: Collected
Japanese Ambassador to Bangladesh Naoki Ito. Photo: Collected

Japanese ambassador to Bangladesh Ito Naoki hopes that the Bangladesh government will take some measures in light of holding better, free and fair elections in comparison to the last national election in 2018.  

"You will be surprised to hear that even the Japanese embassy issued a statement with some concern immediately after the last general election, in December 2018. The main focus was the violence which occurred surrounding the election situation," he said while answering questions posed by journalists at a talk organised by the Diplomatic Correspondent Association of Bangladesh (DCAB) on Tuesday at the National Press Club.

"Reportedly there were some unfortunate cases regarding how elections were conducted last time. So, I have been telling some of the government officials that Japan hopes for a better, free and fair election. I am going to continue to raise this point," he added.

He said, "I have noted some positive moves by the government of Bangladesh including the enactment of a new law for the election commission. So, after 50 years, for the first time there was enactment of a law [regarding EC]. I think that's a positive step."

Regarding the media role in the election, the ambassador said, "I think to conduct better elections, the space for the media is important in how they can play a role to portray people's voices here so that every single vote can be counted, every voter can have an opportunity to state his or her say. So, I think the media's role should not be underestimated."

Mentioning some rules and legislation including the Digital Security Act, he said, "I am hopeful that there will be space for media during the election next year."

He also talked about trade and investment, defense cooperation and the Rohingya issue at the event.

He said that recently a Japanese company came to Bangladesh to discuss the possibility of exporting defense equipment to Bangladesh.

The company has come here to understand the level of interest from the military side, he said adding that "This time Japan relaxed regulation on exporting defense-related equipment. So, this is an area where we might work because this government is trying to diversify the source of procuring defense equipment."

DCAB President Rezaul Karim Lotus and General Secretary AKM Moinuddin were also present at the event.

