Japan expects free, fair and participatory national polls in Bangladesh: Ambassador Naoki 

Japanese Ambassador to Bangladesh Ito Naoki on Monday said that his country expects a free, fair and participatory parliamentary election in Bangladesh.

"This is our strong hope," he reiterated while speaking at an event titled "Meet the Ambassador" held in a Dhaka hotel.

Centre for Governance Studies (CGS) hosted the programme in collaboration with Friedrich-Ebert-Stiftung (FES) Bangladesh. CGS Executive Director Zillur Rahman moderated the programme.

"The Japan Embassy in Dhaka even issued a statement expressing concerns following the general elections of 2018. This was a very unusual thing to do for the embassy," he added while answering reporters on the topic of the upcoming general polls.

"So, naturally we expect that next election to be better,...free and fair. I heard that there were incidents of ballot box stuffing in the last election.

"Police officers were reported to have stuffed ballot boxes the night before election day. I have never heard of this happening in any other country. Such things should never be repeated," he added.

He expressed his hope that all major political parties in Bangladesh will participate in the upcoming national polls.

Naoki also said that Japan country wants to elevate the bilateral ties with Bangladesh to a "strategic" level adding more elements like defence and security areas to the growing relations.

"We have a comprehensive partnership. We intend to elevate it. Hopefully, we can agree to call our partnership a strategic partnership," he said referring to a likely discussion on the issue during Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's upcoming visit to Japan.

Ambassador Naoki expressed his country's interest to export defence-related equipment to Bangladesh which will further be discussed between the two sides.

Sharing Japan's vision for a Free and Open Indo-Pacific (FOIP), the envoy said this is something very comprehensive but not against any country or contain any country, reports UNB.

He said Japan considers Bangladesh as a partner of FOIP. "We will continue to promote our practical cooperation."

Ambassador Naoki said infrastructure development, connectivity, maritime security and capacity building of security forces are part of the practical cooperation that they promote.

Regarding investment, the envoy said there are challenges but hopefully there will be improvements in terms of the investment environment.

Bangladesh will seek Japan's "stronger engagement" in its development efforts through "investment and financing" in major projects during Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's forthcoming visit to Japan slated for 29 November - 1 December 2022 at the invitation of Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.

In May 2014, former prime minister Shinzo Abe held a summit meeting with Sheikh Hasina in Tokyo and they jointly launched the "Bangladesh-Japan Comprehensive Partnership."

In September same year, Abe held a summit meeting with Hasina in Dhaka.

Japan recognised Bangladesh as a sovereign nation on 10 February 1972, and the year 2022 marks the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Bangladesh and Japan.

'Myanmar situation doesn't allow full-scale Rohingya repatriation now'

Speaking on the Rohingya issue, Naoki said it is unlikely to see a full-scale Rohingya repatriation anytime soon due to the situation in Myanmar at this moment.

"It'll be very difficult to see repatriation of Rohingyas in full-scale soon. Unless you see the improvement of situation in Myanmar, it'll be very difficult for us to see their repatriation to Myanmar," he said.

They ambassador said Japan is communicating with the Myanmar military and Myanmar needs to halt violence, release detainees and restore democracy there, reports UNB.

He, however, said they may be able to start pilot repatriation at this moment, not full-scale repatriation of Rohingyas to their homeland.

Bangladesh is now hosting over 1.1 million Rohingyas in Cox's Bazar and Bhasan Char and not a single Rohingya was repatriated over the last five years.

"More than five years have passed. The situation is very unfortunate. Repatriation is of course the priority," said the Ambassador, adding that they are ready to work with the government of Bangladesh for repatriation of the Rohingyas.

Unfortunately, he said, the situation in Myanmar will not allow the early repatriation of the Rohingyas.

The envoy said this is a crucial challenge for the international community.

Japan has been cooperative to Bangladesh government and appreciates its efforts and generosity, he added.