Japan inclined to make more investment in Bangladesh: Kiminori

Bangladesh

BSS
22 May, 2023, 05:20 pm
Last modified: 22 May, 2023, 05:29 pm

Japanese Ambassador to Bangladesh Iwama Kiminori on Monday said Japan is inclined to make investment in Bangladesh in a larger volume in the coming days.

The ambassador expressed such interest when he made a courtesy call on Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal at his office at Bangladesh Secretariat.

Mentioning the long-standing friendly relationship between Japan and Bangladesh, Kiminori said such trend would continue in the future also.

He also referred to the various developments made during and after the recent visit of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to Japan, said a finance ministry press release.

Recalling the historic friendly relations between the two countries, Kamal said Japan is a time-tested friend of Bangladesh while the country is making important contributions to the socio-economic development of Bangladesh.

Given the current economic progress of Bangladesh, Kamal said time has come to transform this bilateral partnership into strategic partnership.

He also stressed the need for working on mutual cooperation on indifferent interest related matters of the two countries.

During the meeting, they also discussed various issues related to mutual interests.

