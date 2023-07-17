Japan grants $3.38m for human resource development in Bangladesh

Japan has pledged to provide a funding of $3.38 million for the project known as 'The Project for Human Resource Development Scholarship (JDS)'.

An exchange of notes and a grant agreement were signed between Bangladesh and Japan on Monday (17 July).

The Exchange of Notes and Grant Agreement were signed by Sharifa Khan, Secretary of the Economic Relations Division (ERD) under the Ministry of Finance, representing Bangladesh. His Excellency Iwama Kiminori, Japan's Ambassador to Bangladesh, signed the 'Exchange of Notes,' while Ichiguchi Tomohide, Chief Representative of JICA Bangladesh Office, signed the 'Grant Agreement' on behalf of the Japanese government.

The Project for Human Resource Development Scholarship (JDS) has been actively implemented since 2001 and will continue until 2025 under the supervision of the Economic Relations Division. The granted funds will be utilized to provide scholarships for BCS Cadre Officers, Bangladesh Judicial Service Officers, First Class Officers of the Legislative and Parliamentary Affairs Division, and Bangladesh Bank officials to pursue Masters and PhD courses at various universities in Japan.

This initiative aims to enhance the skills and knowledge of the selected individuals, allowing them to contribute effectively to the development of Bangladesh upon their return. So far, a total of 414 officials have completed their master's degrees, and five officials have achieved PhD degrees from renowned Japanese universities.

The acquired expertise and competencies of these officials have proven valuable in their respective workplaces, making a positive impact on the country's overall progress and development.