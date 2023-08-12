Jamaat slams India's dominance attempts; accuses Awami League of appeasement

Jamaat-e-Islami acting Secretary General Maulana ATM Masum has condemned the ruling Awami League's alleged policy of appeasement towards India and its efforts to suppress Islamic parties within the country.

"India is a neighbouring country with who Bangladesh seeks friendly relations. However, India has consistently pursued a policy of exerting control over Bangladesh instead of resolving bilateral issues," he said in a statement issued on Friday (11 August).

Highlighting concerns related to water resources, the Tipaimukh Dam project, and border killings, the statement criticised India for failing to adequately address these critical matters.

The statement accused the Awami League of prioritising its own political interests over those of the nation and disregarding the country's well-being in its attempts to forge closer ties with India.

"Awami League failed to take any effective steps to solve the bilateral issue between Bangladesh and India in order to gain political benefits while the interests of the country are being heavily compromised. In the name of improving relations with India, They have resorted to an appeasement policy," it said.

The statement also calls attention to recent developments, specifically a press conference held by an Awami League delegation following a visit to India.

"The people are deeply alarmed by the speech given by a delegation of Awami League at the press conference on 10 August after their visit to India. Awami League leaders have announced that India will stand by them in the 12th National Assembly elections. The tendency to side with India while avoiding the people of the country is clear proof of Awami League's political bankruptcy and India appeasement policy," the statement reads.

It added, "The talks on communication and information exchange between the intelligence agencies of the two countries to combat the alleged militancy and terrorism is nothing but an attack on the independence and sovereignty of Bangladesh."

ATM Masum went on to say, "The people of Bangladesh will decide who will be responsible for running the state through free, fair, impartial and participatory elections.

"The people of Bangladesh do politics on the basis of constitutional rights, and Awami League's politics is on the basis of association with India and their patronage," he further pointed out.

The Jamaat leader warned, "The people of the country will unitedly fight the threats of the Awami League to stop Jamaat and Islamic parties in Bangladesh with the help of India,"

He, at the time, called upon the people of the country to unite against the Awami League's India appeasement policy and conspiracy centring elections.

He advised the government to step down from power.

"In order to ensure the voting rights of the people of Bangladesh, I call on the government to immediately establish a caretaker government system, hand over power to them and dissolve the parliament to create an environment for free, fair, impartial and participatory elections," the statement said.