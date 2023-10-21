Israel-Hamas conflict: US embassy in Dhaka flies flag at half-staff as Bangladesh observes Day of Mourning

Bangladesh

TBS Report
21 October, 2023, 12:35 pm
Last modified: 21 October, 2023, 01:22 pm

Related News

Israel-Hamas conflict: US embassy in Dhaka flies flag at half-staff as Bangladesh observes Day of Mourning

TBS Report
21 October, 2023, 12:35 pm
Last modified: 21 October, 2023, 01:22 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The United States Embassy in Dhaka lowered its flag to half-mast on Saturday (21 October) to "mourn every innocent life lost" in the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict.

US Ambassador to Bangladesh Peter Hass issued the directive to fly the embassy's flag at half-staff, emphasising the importance of mourning every innocent life affected by the conflict, according to an embassy press release.

Without mentioning any side, the press release quoted State Anthony Blinken's statement as saying "We mourn civilians of every faith and every nationality who have been killed in the conflict," to highlight that the gesture aligns with US policy.

Bangladesh today is observing a Day of Mourning for the Palestinians who lost their lives in recent Israeli attacks.

This commemoration involves all government, semi-government, autonomous, and private institutions, as well as Bangladesh's missions abroad, displaying the national flag at half-mast.

Earlier on Thursday, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina announced a one-day state mourning for the Palestinian victims in the Hamas-Israel war on Saturday.

Top News

US embassy Dhaka / Bangladesh / US

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

PABX operator Rezaul Karim at Daily Star&#039;s Dhanmondi office in the ‘90s. He has been working as a phone operator for almost 30 years. Photo: Courtesy

Living directories: Telephone operators at newspaper offices

8h | Panorama
For puja events during the evening or night, opt for dark-coloured, heavy and gorgeous shari. Photo: Kay Kraft

Embrace your inner diva this Durga Puja

1d | Mode
Photos: Collected

Watch Out: 4 affordable ladies' watches that can start a conversation

15m | Brands
Photo: Collected

A symphony of scent and flame: The enchantment of Depulat's Flame Air diffuser

10m | Brands

More Videos from TBS

How Pathao transformed to be a profitable startup in each segment

How Pathao transformed to be a profitable startup in each segment

1h | Corporate Talks
Margin loan client sued by investment bank

Margin loan client sued by investment bank

5h | TBS Markets
Rishi Sunak in Israel after Biden, which way to attack?

Rishi Sunak in Israel after Biden, which way to attack?

1d | TBS World
Why is Israel taking so long to attack land?

Why is Israel taking so long to attack land?

1d | TBS World