Israel-Hamas conflict: US embassy in Dhaka flies flag at half-staff as Bangladesh observes Day of Mourning

The United States Embassy in Dhaka lowered its flag to half-mast on Saturday (21 October) to "mourn every innocent life lost" in the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict.

US Ambassador to Bangladesh Peter Hass issued the directive to fly the embassy's flag at half-staff, emphasising the importance of mourning every innocent life affected by the conflict, according to an embassy press release.

Without mentioning any side, the press release quoted State Anthony Blinken's statement as saying "We mourn civilians of every faith and every nationality who have been killed in the conflict," to highlight that the gesture aligns with US policy.

Bangladesh today is observing a Day of Mourning for the Palestinians who lost their lives in recent Israeli attacks.

This commemoration involves all government, semi-government, autonomous, and private institutions, as well as Bangladesh's missions abroad, displaying the national flag at half-mast.

Earlier on Thursday, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina announced a one-day state mourning for the Palestinian victims in the Hamas-Israel war on Saturday.