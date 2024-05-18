Ending extortion in the name of city tolls could lower commodity prices: Sayeed Khokon

Sayeed Khokon, former mayor of Dhaka South City Corporation, speaks at an event titled "Looking Back at the Pages of Memories of South Dhaka," held at the Jahur Hossain Chowdhury Auditorium of the National Press Club on Saturday, 18 May 2024. Photo: TBS

Rampant extortion disguised as city tolls in Dhaka is driving up the prices of essential commodities and making them less affordable for the public, former Dhaka South City Corporation mayor Sayeed Khokon said today (18 May).

"Extortion at the vegetable markets has caused the price of broiler chicken to rise from Tk150 to Tk250. If we can eliminate such extortions, we could purchase meat at lower prices," said Sayeed Khokon at an event titled "Looking Back at the Pages of Memories of South Dhaka," held at the Jahur Hossain Chowdhury Auditorium of the National Press Club.

He said the perpetrators use the pretext of city tolls to evade action when the police attempt to intervene, leaving the authorities unable to take action against them.

"During my tenure, I strived to provide services without imposing additional taxes. The city corporation is a service-oriented institution, not a commercial one," the former mayor said.

He noted that during his term, burials in graveyards and cremations in crematoriums were provided free of charge.

"Now, these services are heavily taxed while it is possible to serve the public without imposing these charges," added the former mayor.

When asked how he would evaluate the performance of the current mayor, Sayeed Khokon said, "It is not appropriate for me to assess another member of my party as a member of parliament nominated by the Awami League. Topics like this could be discussed over tea or in family conversations.

"The public will evaluate what Mayor Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh has done," he added.

"Our leader, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, has been tirelessly working from dawn till late at night for the progress of the country. However, when extortion occurs under the guise of city tolls, it undermines her development efforts," said Sayeed Khokon.

When asked about the pollution of the Buriganga River, he said, "The river is nearly dead due to pollution. I have discussed this issue with the Minister of Environment."