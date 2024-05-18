Election rule violation: EC seeks action against additional DIG of tourist police

The Election Commission (EC) has asked the Ministry of Home Affairs to take action against Md Moniruzzaman, the additional DIG of tourist police, for participating in electoral activities in violation of government employment regulations.

In a letter signed by the Deputy Secretary Md Mizanur Rahman, instructions were given to inform the EC of any actions taken against the officer.

The letter was sent to the senior secretary of the Public Security Division of the Ministry of Home Affairs on 13 May.

According to the letter, Additional DIG of Tourist Police Moniruzzaman was present in uniform when the nomination of a Jhenaidah-1 candidate was collected at a political party's office, an event reported by various newspapers and media outlets.

The EC noted that Moniruzzaman's actions violated the Bangladesh Government Servants (Conduct) Rules 1979.

The EC asked that measures be taken against him accordingly and requested to be informed of any departmental actions taken against the concerned officer.

Earlier, media reports said Moniruzzaman accompanied Wahiduzzaman, his younger brother, to the Awami League (AL) office on 29 April, where the latter submitted his nomination form.

Wahiduzzaman, the general secretary of the Sailkupa Municipal AL, submitted the form to secure the AL ticket for the upcoming by-election in the Jhenaidah-1 constituency.

The seat became vacant on 16 March following the death of MP Abdul Hyee, the elected member of the 12th National Parliament from the Jhenaidah district and president of the district AL.

A by-election for this seat is scheduled for 5 June.