Rains likely in Dhaka, 4 others divisions

Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) has predicted rains or thundershowers in different parts of the country including Dhaka in 24 hours commencing 9am today (18 May).

"Rain or thunder showers accompanied by temporary gusty or squally wind is likely at a few places over Dhaka, Mymensingh, Khulna, Chattogram and Sylhet divisions and at one or two places over Rajshahi, Rangpur and Barishal divisions with hails at isolated places," it said.

Besides, a mild to moderate heat wave is sweeping Rajshahi, Rangpur, Dhaka, Mymensingh, Khulna and Barishal divisions and the districts of Moulvibazar, Rangamati, Chandpur and Feni and it may abate.

Day temperature may fall by 1-2°C and night temperature may remain nearly unchanged over the country.

A trough of westerly low lies over West Bengal to North-west Bay.