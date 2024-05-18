SC research institute to enhance access to justice for all: Chief justice

The Bangladesh Supreme Court Research Institute is being established in Cox's Bazar with the aim of ensuring justice for all, Chief Justice Obaidul Hasan said today (18 May).

Calling for quick settlement of drug cases in Cox's Bazar, the chief justice said the research institute will be developed to benefit people across the country.

"Every Bangladeshi is entitled to justice, which is a right guaranteed by the constitution. It is the duty of the court to provide all necessary facilities and ensure a fair trial for everyone seeking justice," he said while speaking to media after the inauguration of a general restroom named "Naykunja" near Cox's Bazar District Judge Court this morning.

The event was attended by including Appellate Division Justice M Enayetur Rahim, Justice Md Ashfaqul Islam, Justice Borhanuddin, Cox's Bazar Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Shaheen Imran, Cox's Bazar Police Superintendent Mahfuzul Islam, along with High Court Division judges and senior officials of the Supreme Court.

In this regard, a long-term settlement has been secured in favour of the registrar general of Supreme Court, with a nominal price of just one lakh and one taka for three acres of non-agricultural land. The location for the establishment of The Bangladesh Supreme Court Research Institute is next to Marine Drive in Teknaf Upazila, Baharchara Union of Cox's Bazar.

Plans for the institute include the construction of several multi-storied buildings with modern amenities, designed in an aesthetically pleasing architectural style.

The facility will provide extensive opportunities for judicial research and data storage, and will also feature a museum rich in historical artefacts of the ancient judicial system, along with a library.

The institute will accommodate researchers from various countries, offering lodging within its own resorts and rest houses.

Reportedly, efforts are being made to model the institute after leading judicial research institutes worldwide, with modern plans and designs being developed and a suitable manpower structure being created.

The Bangladesh Supreme Court Research Institute will be the country's first and only law, court, and judicial research-related institute, and the first modern establishment of the Supreme Court outside the capital.