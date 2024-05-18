SC research institute to enhance access to justice for all: Chief justice

Bangladesh

TBS Report
18 May, 2024, 04:20 pm
Last modified: 18 May, 2024, 04:39 pm

Related News

SC research institute to enhance access to justice for all: Chief justice

The location for the establishment of The Bangladesh Supreme Court Research Institute is next to Marine Drive in Teknaf Upazila, Baharchara Union of Cox's Bazar

TBS Report
18 May, 2024, 04:20 pm
Last modified: 18 May, 2024, 04:39 pm
Chief Justice Obaidul Hassan. File Photo: Collected
Chief Justice Obaidul Hassan. File Photo: Collected

The Bangladesh Supreme Court Research Institute is being established in Cox's Bazar with the aim of ensuring justice for all, Chief Justice Obaidul Hasan said today (18 May).

Calling for quick settlement of drug cases in Cox's Bazar, the chief justice said the research institute will be developed to benefit people across the country.

"Every Bangladeshi is entitled to justice, which is a right guaranteed by the constitution. It is the duty of the court to provide all necessary facilities and ensure a fair trial for everyone seeking justice," he said while speaking to media after the inauguration of a general restroom named "Naykunja" near Cox's Bazar District Judge Court this morning.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The event was attended by including Appellate Division Justice M Enayetur Rahim, Justice Md Ashfaqul Islam, Justice Borhanuddin, Cox's Bazar Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Shaheen Imran, Cox's Bazar Police Superintendent Mahfuzul Islam, along with High Court Division judges and senior officials of the Supreme Court.

In this regard, a long-term settlement has been secured in favour of the registrar general of Supreme Court, with a nominal price of just one lakh and one taka for three acres of non-agricultural land. The location for the establishment of The Bangladesh Supreme Court Research Institute is next to Marine Drive in Teknaf Upazila, Baharchara Union of Cox's Bazar.

Plans for the institute include the construction of several multi-storied buildings with modern amenities, designed in an aesthetically pleasing architectural style.

The facility will provide extensive opportunities for judicial research and data storage, and will also feature a museum rich in historical artefacts of the ancient judicial system, along with a library.

The institute will accommodate researchers from various countries, offering lodging within its own resorts and rest houses.

Reportedly, efforts are being made to model the institute after leading judicial research institutes worldwide, with modern plans and designs being developed and a suitable manpower structure being created.

The Bangladesh Supreme Court Research Institute will be the country's first and only law, court, and judicial research-related institute, and the first modern establishment of the Supreme Court outside the capital.

Top News

Bangladesh / Bangladesh Supreme Court Research Institute / Chief Justice Obaidul Hasan

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Ethnic and Pret

Bending the rules with female panjabi

1d | Mode
Mohsin Ul Hakim, a senior journalist of Jamuna Television played a pivotal role in convincing the Sundarbans pirates to surrender. Photo: RAB

How one journalist helped Sundarbans pirates mend their ways

1d | Panorama
The US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has been a vocal defender of Israel. Photo: Reuters

For the US, the meaning of genocide is a moving goalpost

1d | Panorama
Asma Khan’s cooking is a homage to her royal Mughlai ancestry and the busy streets of Calcutta. In the photo is Khattey Andey, a preparation of eggs cooked with tamarind pulp, which Asma made for Easter. Photo: Courtesy

Nothing beats food of Puran Dhaka and biyebarir biryani: Asma Khan

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

What is the future of plastic bottles?

What is the future of plastic bottles?

7m | Videos
Los Angeles Knight Riders sign Shakib Al Hasan for MLC 2024

Los Angeles Knight Riders sign Shakib Al Hasan for MLC 2024

1h | Videos
Fresh capital should be injected

Fresh capital should be injected

2h | Videos
Russian troops entered at least 10 km inside Kharkiv

Russian troops entered at least 10 km inside Kharkiv

3h | Videos