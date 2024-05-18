Light morning rain in parts of Dhaka brings some relief

UNB
18 May, 2024, 12:30 pm
Last modified: 18 May, 2024, 12:35 pm

BMD has predicted rains or thundershowers in different parts of the country, including Dhaka, in 24 hours commencing at 9am on Saturday

File photo
File photo

A light rain drenched the capital on Saturday morning, offering city dwellers some relief from the scorching heat.

The sky had been gloomy since early morning, and the much-awaited downpour started around 8:30am.

Light rain was reported in different areas of the capital, including Shyamoli, Jatrabari, Agargaon, Farmgate, Karwan Bazar, Asadgate, Mohammadpur, Dhanmondi, Jigatala, New Market, Kalyanpur and Banglamotor areas.

Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) has predicted rains or thundershowers in different parts of the country, including Dhaka, in 24 hours commencing at 9am on Saturday.

"Rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty or squally wind is likely at a few places over Dhaka, Mymensingh, Khulna, Chattogram and Sylhet divisions and one or two places over Rajshahi, Rangpur and Barishal divisions with hails at isolated places," it said.

