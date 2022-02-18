Int’l Military Sports Day 2022: Jogging, parade inaugurated at Dhaka Cantonment

The inaugural of jogging and a parade on the occasion of International Military Sports Day 2022 was held at Bangladesh Air Force Base Bangabandhu's playground in Dhaka Cantonment on Friday under the supervision of the Training Directorate of the Armed Forces.

Air Commodore SM Mueed Hossain, director general of the Training Directorate, had inaugurated the events by releasing pigeons, said an ISPR press release.

The parade started from the BAF Base Bangabandhu's playground and ended at the premises of BAF Shahin College Kurmitola.

A large number of members of different ranks from Bangladesh Army, Navy and Air Force participated at the event.

It is to be noted that as a member of the International Military Sports Council, this is the first time that a celebration of the International Military Sports Day has been organised in Bangladesh.

The International Military Sports Council is one of the world's leading sports organisations. Bangladesh has been a member of this organisation since 1977. A total of 140 countries of the world are members of the organisation.