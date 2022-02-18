Int’l Military Sports Day 2022: Jogging, parade inaugurated at Dhaka Cantonment

Bangladesh

TBS Report
18 February, 2022, 04:20 pm
Last modified: 18 February, 2022, 04:24 pm

Related News

Int’l Military Sports Day 2022: Jogging, parade inaugurated at Dhaka Cantonment

It is to be noted that as a member of the International Military Sports Council, this is the first time that a celebration of the International Military Sports Day has been organised in Bangladesh

TBS Report
18 February, 2022, 04:20 pm
Last modified: 18 February, 2022, 04:24 pm
Photo: ISPR
Photo: ISPR

The inaugural of jogging and a parade on the occasion of International Military Sports Day 2022 was held at Bangladesh Air Force Base Bangabandhu's playground in Dhaka Cantonment on Friday under the supervision of the Training Directorate of the Armed Forces.

Air Commodore SM Mueed Hossain, director general of the Training Directorate, had inaugurated the events by releasing pigeons, said an ISPR press release.

The parade started from the BAF Base Bangabandhu's playground and ended at the premises of BAF Shahin College Kurmitola.

A large number of members of different ranks from Bangladesh Army, Navy and Air Force participated at the event.

It is to be noted that as a member of the International Military Sports Council, this is the first time that a celebration of the International Military Sports Day has been organised in Bangladesh.

The International Military Sports Council is one of the world's leading sports organisations. Bangladesh has been a member of this organisation since 1977. A total of 140 countries of the world are members of the organisation.

 

ISPR

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Edward, Prince of Wales, with Pratap Singh of Jammu and Kashmir during his trip in India in 1921. Photo: Wikimedia Commons

The Prince of Wales’ 1921 trip to India was a royal disaster

4h | Panorama
While the export growth in RMG is appreciable, international buyers are still unwilling to pay higher prices. Photo: Mumit M

RMG growth is backed by volume, not price. What can turn the tide?

5h | Panorama
Among all the places, Social Science Chattar is quite popular for its natural ambience and delicious snacks. Photo: Noor A Alam

Street foods to enjoy around DU campus

6h | Food
The two-storey house costing just Tk1 lakh in Vennatala village shows how the community-driven Sobai Mile Jhenaidah Gori was geared towards making cities more livable. Photo: Mumit M

Vision for a modern city: The quiet transformation of Jhenaidah town

7h | Features

More Videos from TBS

Bakarkhani: Delicious food of old town

Bakarkhani: Delicious food of old town

6h | Videos
Arham's calligraphy plays with familiar idioms

Arham's calligraphy plays with familiar idioms

19h | Videos
First woman reported cured of HIV

First woman reported cured of HIV

21h | Videos
Jibanananda Das: Man who viewed Bangla through unique lenses

Jibanananda Das: Man who viewed Bangla through unique lenses

21h | Videos

Most Read

1
Fardeen Sharif, Mariah Zahir, and Maleka Noor. Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Meet the faces behind the iconic hands of Banglar Rannaghor

2
Foreigners to pay 25% tax against outward remittances 
Economy

Foreigners to pay 25% tax against outward remittances 

3
Model:Aninda Kabir Avik. Photo: Walid Ibna Shah
Pursuit

9 things you should never do at work

4
Screengrab of the dance cover
Splash

Architect and engineer couple’s ‘Stayin’ alive’ dance cover goes viral

5
Bangladeshis invest highest in Dubai real estate
Corruption

Bangladeshis invest highest in Dubai real estate

6
Habibur Rahman made Bangladesh Bank's Chief Economist 
Banking

Habibur Rahman made Bangladesh Bank's Chief Economist 