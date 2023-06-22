Padma bridge project cost increased further by Tk1,117cr

Infrastructure

UNB
22 June, 2023, 07:05 pm
Last modified: 22 June, 2023, 07:34 pm

Cost of the main bridge of the Padma Multipurpose Bridge project has been increased further by Tk1,117.97 crore.

The Cabinet Committee on Government Purchase in a meeting approved a proposal of the Bridges Division in this regard on Thursday.

Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal presided over the meeting held virtually.

"With the increase, the construction cost of the main bridge will go up to Tk13,658.99 crore which will be paid to the Chinese contractor China Railway Major Bridge Engineering Ltd," said Mahmudul Hossain, additional secretary of the Cabinet Division, while briefing reporters about the outcome of the meeting.

According to the sources, the total cost of the Padma Multipurpose Bridge project was set at Tk30,193 crore is scheduled to be completed in June 2023. But recently, the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (Ecnec) has approved the escalated cost which will go up to Tk32,605 crore and extend the timeframe of the project till June 2024.

The bridge was officially inaugurated by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on 25 June, 2022 and opened for traffic movement from the next day.

The government recently increased the value added tax on the payment of contractors from 10.5% to 15%.

Bangladesh Bridges Authority under the Road Transport and Bridges Ministry implemented the  project for construction of the 6.15-kilometre road-rail bridge between Mawa point in Munshiganj and Janjira point in Shariatpur, setting up direct communication between the capital, Dhaka and 21 south-western districts.

As per the original plan, the estimated cost for the project was 10,161.75 crore with 30 June, 2015, as the date of completion.

Following the first revision, the project cost increased to Tk20,507 crore and the deadline was extended till 31 December, 2015, and after the second revision, the project cost increased to Tk28,793 crore and the deadline was extended till 31 December, 2018.

With special approval for land acquisition, the project cost increased to Tk30,193 crore.

The project deadline was first extended until 31 December, 2019, then again until 31 December, 2021, and finally until 30 June, 2023, all without increasing the project cost.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina laid the foundation stone of the project in July 2001.

