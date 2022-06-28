Padma Bridge: Around Tk2 crore toll collected on second day 

A total of Tk1,97,56,600 toll has been collected on the second day till 6am Tuesday on Padma Bridge.

The amount is around Tk75 lakh less than that of the first day (Sunday, 26 June) when over Tk2.75 crore toll was collected from 61,856 vehicles.

On Monday (27 June), the number of vehicles reduced by one-fourth as the government banned motorcycles on Padma Bridge in a move to avert chaos.

Some 15,274 vehicles crossed the bridge on the second day with 7,586 travelling from the Mawa end and 7,688 from southern districts.

Traffic movement on Padma Bridge remained normal on the third day (Tuesday, 28 June) since its inauguration on Saturday (25 June).