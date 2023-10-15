Farmgate footbridge opens for pedestrians

Two students come down the 206-foot long and 21-foot wide Farmgate footbridge, the widest among such structures in the capital, after its inauguration on 15 October 2023. Photo: Rajib Dhar/ TBS

The much-awaited Farmgate footbridge opened to pedestrians on Sunday (15 October).

Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) Mayor Atiqul Islam presided over the inaugural event. Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal was present as the chief guest.

The 206-foot long and 21-foot wide Farmgate footbridge, the widest among such structures in the capital, has been built at a cost of approximately Tk20 crore.

Currently, only stairs have been installed at both ends of the footbridge. It also has several entrances making way for commuters to the nearby market.

Speaking on the occasion, Mayor Atiqul called for keeping the footbridge free of hawkers to ensure hassle-free walks for commuters.

"I request the DMP Commissioner that no hawker should sit here," he said.

Adding that no councillor from the city corporation will be able to allot shops on the footbridge, Atiqul added, "It is for common pedestrians' use, and should be protected from any disruption.'

The mayor also requested the Dhaka Metropolitan Police not to install any unplanned police boxes as part of advertising campaigns for any company. "It spoils the beauty of the city and causes visual pollution."

At the same event, a police box installed near the footbridge was also inaugurated.

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal thanked the Dhaka North mayor for constructing the traffic police box with modern facilities.

Earlier, the old Farmgate footbridge was demolished nearly one and a half years ago for the construction of the Dhaka Elevated Expressway that partially opened on 2 September.

The construction of the new footbridge began in May last year, with funding provided by the Bangladesh Bridge Authority.

The design of the footbridge is inspired by the architectural practice of Louis I Kahn, the architect of the National Parliament Building, said sources from the DNCC.