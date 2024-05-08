Job opportunities for STEM students rapidly increasing in Bangladesh: Study

The scope of job opportunities for students in science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) fields will be greater than in other disciplines over the next decade, but there is a significant gender gap in Bangladesh, with women lagging behind in this sector, according to a recent study.

The information was disclosed at the launching ceremony of a study titled "SheSTEM Business Case" at a hotel in the capital on Wednesday (8 May), reads a press release.

The event was organised in collaboration with the Embassy of the Netherlands in Bangladesh, Lightcastle Partners, 10 Minute School, a2i, Policy Exchange Bangladesh, and DevLearn, as per the press release issued by LightCastle Partners – an international management consulting firm.

The press release mentioned that according to data from the USA-based Bureau of Labour Statistics (BLS) 2019-2029, employment scope for STEM graduates will increase by 8% by 2029.

Though employment facilities for Bangladeshi STEM degree holders have increased due to the growth of IT, access to employment for women in this field is much less than men.

In Bangladesh, women's portion in STEM is only 14%, which is indicative of gender discrimination along with work place discrimination. It is considered as the major obstacle to achieving inclusive economic development.

This gap not only reflects gender disparities in education and the workforce but also impacts the country's potential for inclusive economic development, the press release said.

On behalf of SheSTEM, a survey was conducted among 700 students, faculty members and alumni from January to March this year (2024).

According to the study, there may be 3.7% rise regarding job facility for graduates from other disciplines in 2019-29. But women's representation in STEM professions is less worldwide though there is a possibility for them.

There are 28% women graduates in engineering and 22% in artificial intelligence. Despite expansion in technology sector worldwide, women portion in this sector is less than one-third percent. In case of Bangladesh, this rate is less than 1.5%.

State Minister for Posts, Telecommunications and IT Zunaid Ahmed Palak attended as the chief guest while Dutch Ambassador to Bangladesh Irma Van Dueren was a special guest.

Zunaid Ahmed Palak said today marks an important milestone as we embrace our country's Vision 2041, focusing on transforming Bangladesh into a Smart Bangladesh.

"It is important for us to remember that half of the total population is women, so if women lag behind in this sector, the country will never be fully developed in the age of technology," he said.

The Netherlands Ambassador hoped that it will create the scope and environment, where girls and women will pursue their careers in STEM field and contribute equally to create the Smart Bangladesh.

Meenara Khondker, business consultant, LightCastle Partners, moderated the event.