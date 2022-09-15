Dhaka North not to develop less than 20-feet wide roads

The Dhaka North City Corporation will no more develop roads less then 20-feet wide, Mayor Atiqul Islam has said.

"We will not give any kind of fund allocation for the development of the roads whose width is less than 20 feet if illegal occupiers do not clear the portion of the roads," he said while addressing the 16th meeting held at Nagar Bhaban on Wednesday.

The mayor further said the width of the roads should be increased in coordination with the property division. Then, authorities concerned including Rajdhani Unnayan Kartripakkha, (Rajuk) should be informed through letter.

"Besides, during approval of design of a building, Rajuk has to inform Dhaka North about its position and width of adjacent road. No one will be spared," he added.

The mayor said the life of city dwellers became miserable as roads become narrow thanks to illegal encroachment.

In the meeting, they also discussed the ban on illegal battery-run auto rickshaws, online certification system, issuance of trade license, coordination with the traffic police to reduce the jam, removal of waste in the fastest time, and shifting kitchen market from Karwan Bazar area.