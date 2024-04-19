A road, park in capital to be named after Qatar's Emir

Bangladesh

BSS
19 April, 2024, 10:30 am
Last modified: 19 April, 2024, 10:56 am

A road, park in capital to be named after Qatar's Emir

BSS
19 April, 2024, 10:30 am
Last modified: 19 April, 2024, 10:56 am
FILE PHOTO: Qatar&#039;s Emir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani attends a meeting with Russia&#039;s President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the 6th summit of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-building Measures in Asia (CICA), in Astana, Kazakhstan October 13, 2022. Sputnik/Vyacheslav Prokofyev/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: Qatar's Emir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani attends a meeting with Russia's President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the 6th summit of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-building Measures in Asia (CICA), in Astana, Kazakhstan October 13, 2022. Sputnik/Vyacheslav Prokofyev/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

A road and a park of the capital will be named after the Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani who is scheduled to visit Bangladesh on 22-23 April.

According to the itinerary, the Emir will inaugurate the park in Kalshi area of Mirpur under Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) and a road running from Mirpur ECB Chattar to Kalshi Flyover at 3pm on 23 April.

DNCC Mayor Atiqul Islam told BSS that Qatar is one of the closest friendly states of Bangladesh for long. The two countries have fantastic relations after the independence of Bangladesh and a park and a road will be named after the Emir of Qatar to mark his memorable visit, he added.

Mentioning a road which was named as Kemal Ataturk, father of the modern Turkey, the DNCC mayor said there is a road in the city's Banani area after Kemal Ataturk. "There is also a road after the name of our Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in Turkey," he added.

Atiqul said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina had declared to construct a park and a playground in Kalshi area from a rally on February 19 last year. She gave 16 bighas of land for the park and the playground in Kalshi area as a gift to the people of the area, he said.

DNCC chief executive officer Mir Khairul Alam said besides having facilities of playing cricket and football and training for youths in the park and playground, there will be separate space for walking and children corner, he added.

Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani will arrive here on a two-day state visit on 22 April.

