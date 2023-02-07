60% of Dhaka airport's third terminal construction done: Mahbub

TBS Report
07 February, 2023, 02:20 pm
Last modified: 07 February, 2023, 02:39 pm

Officials say the soft launch of the much-awaited terminal is expected within October this year

The construction of the third terminal at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport (HSIA) in Dhaka is progressing in full swing, with 60% of the project's work completed, State Minister for Civil Aviation and Tourism Mahbub Ali said today. 

"As of today, the construction has reached 60%, which is on target," Mahbub Ali told journalists during a visit to the project site at Kurmitola in the capital on Tuesday (7 February).

He said that 93% of the work will be completed within October this year. However, it will take till the end of 2024 for the terminal to be fully functional; though the target was April 2024.

"There will be no compromise with quality," he said of the project being implemented by Mitsubishi and Fujita of Japan, and Samsung of South Korea.

Officials say the soft launch of the much-awaited terminal is expected within October this year.

Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh (CAAB) Chairman Air Vice-Marshal Mafidur Rahman said, "This project has saved about Tk700 crore. With this money, we are implementing some new additions. So it will take more than a year and a half after the soft opening."

Pointing out the reason for the delay in project completion, he said, "There were supposed to be 12 boarding bridges. But now there will be 26. As a result, the passenger handling capacity has increased from 10 million to 16 million now."

"Also there will be a VVIP terminal on the west side of the existing runway. It took time to get approval from JICA. So the total work will be delayed," he added.

Around 4,000 local and foreign workers are engaged in the project, according to CAAB.

Once completed, the terminal can serve twice the number of passengers compared to what Dhaka airport is currently handling, officials said, adding that after the completion of the project, the airport will be able to provide service to around 22 million passengers every year.

Authorities also said that when the third terminal is completed, it will double the airport's annual passenger and cargo handling capacity. It will be able to handle five lakh tonnes of cargo compared with the current two lakh tonnes.

Project sources have said that the terminal is being constructed on 542,000 square meters of land and will have a floor space of 230,000 square meters, 177 check-in counters, 64 departure and 64 arrival immigration desks.

On 28 December 2019, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurated the construction work of the Tk21,300 crore project aimed at increasing the airport's passenger and cargo capacity.

Of the total cost, the government will provide Tk5,000 crore and the rest will be funded by the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA).

