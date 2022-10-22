Indiscipline on roads may outshine successes: Quader

TBS Report
22 October, 2022, 09:35 pm
Last modified: 22 October, 2022, 09:44 pm

The achievements in infrastructure development will be undermined unless discipline on roads is ensured, said Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader.

"All the successes including the metro rail and Padma bridge will not mean anything if we cannot maintain discipline on the roads," the minister said yesterday at an event at the Osmani Memorial Auditorium in the capital marking National Road Safety Day.

He added that although the number of accidents has reduced, the fatality rate has increased.  

Quader, also the Awami League general secretary, came down heavily on the officials of his ministry for construction of low-quality roads which waste away during monsoon.

"This is public money," he warned his ministry officials and said, "There will be no corrupt officials in this ministry. They should be identified and brought to book."

He also directed them to work towards reducing accidents and traffic jams.

He also criticised the local representatives for allowing movement of three-wheelers on the roads which have been banned.

"When I ask on the issue, they say certain local representatives have allowed movement of those vehicles. What is their interest?" he asked and stressed that safety of lives gets priority over livelihoods.

Quader said that his previous target was to reduce the number of accidents, ease traffic congestion and control the reckless driving of motorbikes.

"I do not see any passenger in this city without wearing helmets. Those who do not wear helmets are political persons," said the minister.

Awami League Praesidium Member Shahjahan Khan said that the road safety day should be observed for a few more days to create awareness among the transport workers. He proposed that the national road safety day should be observed on days including the death anniversary of Mishuk Munier, anniversary of Mirsarai tragedy, which claimed lives of 45 students and also the death anniversary of secretary Razia Begum.

