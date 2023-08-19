India's diplomatic message to the US on Bangladesh unfortunate: Fakhrul

If the news on India's diplomatic message to the US about Bangladesh is true, it is unfortunate, and will not be good for the security of the region, BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said today (19 August).

After paying homage at the grave of Ziaur Rahman on the occasion of the 43rd founding anniversary of Swechchhasebak Dal today, Mirza Fakhrul said it would be sad if India took action against the will of the people of Bangladesh.

Stating that India is interfering in Bangladesh's internal affairs, the BNP secretary general said this cannot be expected from a democratic state like India.

Referring to media reports that mention "weakening Sheikh Hasina would not be good for the US," Fakhrul said, "We hope India will respect the democratic aspirations of the people of Bangladesh and support an acceptable election with the participation of all parties."

"There is no possibility of any fundamentalist coming to power in Bangladesh. I believe in the strength of the people of Bangladesh," he said.

Earlier on Friday (19 August), German-based Deutsche Welle (DW) and Indian media Anandabazar quoted diplomatic sources saying a message has been conveyed to Washington that "New Delhi is not happy with the current role of the United States on the upcoming national elections in Bangladesh. India believes weakening the Sheikh Hasina government in Bangladesh will not be good for either India or the United States."

Earlier, US Under Secretary for Civilian Security, Democracy and Human Rights Uzra Zeya and US Assistant Secretary of State for the Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs Donald Lu visited Dhaka from 11-14 July.

After the visit, Uzra Zeya urged the political parties in Bangladesh to reject violence and support a genuinely peaceful democratic process that allows the people of Bangladesh to choose their own leaders.

On 27 July, 14 US Congressmen sent a letter to the US Ambassador to the United Nations (UN), Linda Thomas-Greenfield, calling for the deployment of UN peacekeeping forces during the upcoming national elections in Bangladesh to ensure free and fair polls.

Before that, on 8 June, six US congresspersons wrote to the US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, calling on the Biden administration to facilitate free and fair elections in Bangladesh.

In the letter, they also expressed their concerns alleging the human rights situation in Bangladesh is deteriorating.

On 25 May, another six US Congressmen brought allegations of human rights violations against the current Bangladesh government and called on President Joe Biden to take action to create opportunities for free and fair parliamentary elections in the country.