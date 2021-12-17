Indian president leaves after 3-day visit

Indian President Ram Nath Kovind left here for New Delhi this afternoon after wrapping up his eventful three-day state visit.

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen saw the Indian President off at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport around 12.45pm, a foreign ministry official said.

Kovind came to Dhaka on Wednesday on a three-day visit to join the birth centenary celebrations of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and Golden Jubilee celebration of Bangladesh's Independence.

