Rehana hands over 'Mujib Chirantan' memorabilia to Indian President

Bangladesh

BSS
16 December, 2021, 09:00 pm
Last modified: 16 December, 2021, 09:07 pm

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Sheikh Rehana, the younger daughter of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, today handed over a special Mujib Chirantan "Sraddha Swarak" (memorabilia) to Indian President Ram Nath Kovind.

Bangabandhu's daughter gave it to the Indian President during "Mohabijoyer Mohanayok" programme held at the South Plaza of the Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban here marking the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and the "Golden Jubilee" of Bangladesh's independence.

This special "Sraddha Sarwak", terracotta plaques, symbolises the contribution and sacrifices of Bangabandhu and his families to Bangladesh independence. The terracotta plaques have been made by the soil of Tungipara, where the Father of the Nation, the everlasting lighthouse of nation's consciousness, lies in eternal rest. 

Later, two commemorative books including "Jatir Pita Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Jonmo Shoto Borsho Swarak Grontho" in Bengali and "Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Birth Centenary Volume" in English have been published. A video clip regarding these commemorative books was also played at that time.

