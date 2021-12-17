Bangladesh has a special place in the heart of Indians: Kovind

Bangladesh has a special place in the heart of Indians, the country's President Ram Nath Kovind said.

Ram Nath Kovind made the remarks while attending a reception by the Indian community in Bnagladesh on Friday (17 December).

"I am delighted to be here in Dhaka today in this historic 50th year of India-Bangladesh friendship. Along with the pleasure and honour of visiting a close neighbour, I am deeply touched by the warmth and affection of the people of Bangladesh," the Indian president said in his opening remarks.

The Indian president described the relations between Bangladesh and India as "a uniquely close relationship based on age-old ties of kinship, shared language and culture."

"Our ties have been nurtured by the sagacious leadership of the two countries. While paying homage to Bangabandhu at his home in 32 Dhanmondi, I was reminded of the declaration of independence that Bangabandhu had issued in Dhaka on 26 March 1971, the atrocities and genocide faced by the people of Bangladesh and the armed struggle of the Mukti Bahini against the brutal Pakistani occupation forces," he added.

Deeming Bangladesh a role model for development, Ram Nath Kovind said: "Today, as your country becomes a model of growth and development in the region, it has proven to the world that the fight of the people of Bangladesh was for a just cause. This fight was for fundamental democratic rights and that the emergence of Bangladesh was indeed the power of right defeating the power of might."

He said that following the Liberation War, Bangladesh has undergone major socio-economic transformation, especially under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

"The economic and social linkages that have been forged between the people of our two nations have also contributed to this shared story of growth and development," President Kovind said.

"I am glad that the leadership in both countries is cognizant that our growth trajectories are interlinked and that sharing of resources and experiences is the mantra for sustainable development. The two governments have also ensured that the fundamentals of our economies remain strong and robust. I am glad to note that our two sides have also made strong commitments to make our growth inclusive, sustainable and environment-friendly. I see huge potential in strengthening the cooperation further in the areas of green energy and clean technology."

LIVE: President Ram Nath Kovind addresses the Indian community in Bangladesh https://t.co/2UbTBMpJMK— President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) December 17, 2021

Ram Nath Kovind is in Bangladesh on a three-day State Visit at the invitation of his President M Abdul Hamid to attend the golden jubilee celebrations of Bangladesh's independence from Pakistan.

"Since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic last year, this is my first visit abroad. I consider it most appropriate that this first visit of mine is to Bangladesh, during this very special year, as we jointly celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Liberation of Bangladesh and establishment of our diplomatic ties," Kovind said about his first state visit since the pandemic began.

He said that India remains committed to assisting Bangladesh in its journey towards a strong economy.

"As a country that also shares land borders with Bhutan and Nepal, India is conscious of the fact that a well-connected and better integrated sub region is important for achieving a better standard of living for our people, and meeting their growth and developmental aspirations. In this spirit, India remains committed to assisting Bangladesh in its journey towards a strong economy, partnering with you as you proceed to greater prosperity," Ram Nath Kovind said.

He also urged business communities on both sides to seize opportunities to enhance trade and economic linkages to new heights especially between Bangladesh and our North Eastern Region.

Earlier in the day, Ram Nath Kovind inaugurated the historic Ramna Kaali temple.

" This temple is a symbol of the spiritual and cultural bonding among the people of India and Bangladesh. This marked an auspicious finale to my visit to Bangladesh," he said.

Ram Nath Kovind also congratulated the Indian citizens living in Bangladesh, saying: "You all have made a mark in various sectors of importance in Bangladesh. While you have contributed to the economic and social development of Bangladesh, you have also cemented our long-standing, close bilateral relations. You are making India proud by bringing prosperity to our region. While doing so, you have also followed the values and traditions of our country, which are also part of our shared heritage with Bangladesh."

Lauding Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Ram Nath Kovind said: "Maintaining Bangladesh's foundational values of a progressive, inclusive, democratic and harmonious society has been one of the major contributions of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. As I assured His Excellency the President, and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, India will stand in support of a Bangladesh that embodies the values, that emerge from the Liberation Movement of this country."

The Indian president concluded his speech saying: "In this unique year, when we are celebrating the Golden Jubilee of the Liberation War, the birth centenary of Bangabandhu and the 50th anniversary of our friendship as well as the 75th anniversary of India's independence, let us rededicate ourselves towards fulfilling the dreams of the founding fathers of our nations."

"I am confident that the bond forged by blood and sacrifice in 1971 will continue to bind our nations together in future. I wish you all success and good health in these difficult pandemic times," he said.