Indian president inaugurates renovated Ramna Kaali temple in Dhaka

Visiting Indian President Ram Nath Kovind inaugurated the renovated Ramna Kaali templein Dhaka on Friday (17 December).

The temple was renovated at the funding of the Indian government with the help of the Bangladesh government.

President Kovind reached the temple at 10:30am and inaugurated the renovated temple by unveiling a plaque. He also offered puja at the temple.

The temple was totally destroyed by the Pakistani Army operation codenamed "Operation Searchlight" in 1971.

Ram Nath Kovind is in Bangladesh on a three-day State Visit at the invitation of his President M Abdul Hamid to attend the golden jubilee celebrations of Bangladesh's independence from Pakistan.

Concluding his state visit, the Indian president will leave Dhaka for Delhi later on the day.

Ramna Kaali temple and the temple complex housing many residents were targeted on 27 March, 1971, a day after the beginning of "Operation Searchlight". The temple was destroyed by shelling and many men and women were killed.

