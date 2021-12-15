India satisfied over progression in bilateral ties: Shringla

Bangladesh

TBS Report
15 December, 2021, 09:55 pm
Last modified: 15 December, 2021, 10:09 pm

Indian president emphasised the role foreign ministries of both countries play, he says

Indian Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardan Shringla
Indian Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla. Photo: ANI via The Print

The progression made in bilateral ties between Bangladesh and India has been satisfactory, said Indian Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla. 

"The president (Ram Nath Kovind) expressed satisfaction on the excellent progress made in the robust and multifaceted bilateral partnership," Harsh Vardhan Shringla said at a press briefing at Pan Pacific Sonargaon Hotel in the capital Wednesday (15 December). 

He added that the Indian President Ram Nath Kovind had put emphasis on the role foreign ministries of both countries played in the progress made in bilateral relationships. 

Harsh Vardhan Shringla further said the talks between Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Indian President Ram Nath Kovind was comprehensive - encompassing many areas for multifaceted cooperation. 

"It includes jointly preserving the legacy of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and 1971 and the spirit of 1971 liberation war particularly among the youth of both countries," Shringla added. 

Indian President Ram Nath Kovind lauded the impressive socio-economic gains Bangladesh made in recent years and the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. 

Ram Nath Kovind arrived here today on a three-day visit to join the special celebrations of Mujib Borsho and the 50th Victory Day of Bangladesh's Liberation. 

