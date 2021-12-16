Dhaka stresses regional stability

File Photo: Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen calls on Indian President Ram Nath Kovind at Pan Pacific Sonargaon Hotel in Dhaka on Wednesday. Photo: PID

Stressing the importance of stability in the South Asian region, Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen assured visiting Indian President Ram Nath Kovind that bilateral ties between the two countries will grow stronger in coming days.

During talks with the Indian President on Wednesday afternoon, Dr Momen also sought India's support for the repatriation of "forcibly displaces Myanmar nationals".

In a press brief, held at the capital's foreign service academy on Thursday, Dr Momen informed journalists on the discussions with Indian President Kovind, who later that day separately met with President Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

"During our discussion on Wednesday afternoon, he (President Kovind) said that through establishing improved regional connectivity, it is possible to bring back old glory days of South Asia, which once used to be among the richest regions in the world," the foreign minister said.

"The Indian president also mentioned that Bangladesh is one of the main pillars of India's neighbourhood first policy," he added.

In his talks with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, President Kovind emphasised finalising Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) for increased trade ties between the countries.

President Kovind, who arrived on 15 December for a three-day state visit, also expressed his country's interest in expanding trade and commerce activities with Bangladesh before suggesting stronger co-operation between parliaments of both the nations.

The Indian president's maiden trip to Bangladesh came on the occasion of the golden jubilee celebration of independence and the final celebration day of the Mujib Year marking the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

President Kovind on Thursday attended the golden jubilee of independence celebration programme at the National Parade Ground as the Guest of Honour.

On 17 December, he is scheduled to visit the Kali temple at the capital's Ramna and inaugurate a recently renovated part at the temple, before boarding his return flight to Delhi.