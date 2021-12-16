Dhaka stresses regional stability

Bangladesh

TBS Report
16 December, 2021, 08:00 pm
Last modified: 16 December, 2021, 08:34 pm

Related News

Dhaka stresses regional stability

During talks with Indian President Ram Nath Kovid, Foreign Minister Dr AKA Momen sought India’s support for the repatriation of forcibly displaced Myanmar nationals

TBS Report
16 December, 2021, 08:00 pm
Last modified: 16 December, 2021, 08:34 pm
File Photo: Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen calls on Indian President Ram Nath Kovind at Pan Pacific Sonargaon Hotel in Dhaka on Wednesday. Photo: PID
File Photo: Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen calls on Indian President Ram Nath Kovind at Pan Pacific Sonargaon Hotel in Dhaka on Wednesday. Photo: PID

Stressing the importance of stability in the South Asian region, Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen assured visiting Indian President Ram Nath Kovind that bilateral ties between the two countries will grow stronger in coming days.

During talks with the Indian President on Wednesday afternoon, Dr Momen also sought India's support for the repatriation of "forcibly displaces Myanmar nationals".

In a press brief, held at the capital's foreign service academy on Thursday, Dr Momen informed journalists on the discussions with Indian President Kovind, who later that day separately met with President Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

"During our discussion on Wednesday afternoon, he (President Kovind) said that through establishing improved regional connectivity, it is possible to bring back old glory days of South Asia, which once used to be among the richest regions in the world," the foreign minister said.

"The Indian president also mentioned that Bangladesh is one of the main pillars of India's neighbourhood first policy," he added.

In his talks with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, President Kovind emphasised finalising Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) for increased trade ties between the countries.

President Kovind, who arrived on 15 December for a three-day state visit, also expressed his country's interest in expanding trade and commerce activities with Bangladesh before suggesting stronger co-operation between parliaments of both the nations.

The Indian president's maiden trip to Bangladesh came on the occasion of the golden jubilee celebration of independence and the final celebration day of the Mujib Year marking the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

President Kovind on Thursday attended the golden jubilee of independence celebration programme at the National Parade Ground as the Guest of Honour.

On 17 December, he is scheduled to visit the Kali temple at the capital's Ramna and inaugurate a recently renovated part at the temple, before boarding his return flight to Delhi.

Top News

Indian President Ram Nath Kovind / regional stability / AK Abdul Momen

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

At least 697 workers have died in 453 non-RMG factory disasters in the last 10 years. Photo: Reuters

Factory fire kills again. This is why there is no stop in sight

20h | Panorama
Touhid Parvez Biplob in his farm. Photo: Courtesy 

Want to start a new career in farming? Here is how to begin

8h | Pursuit
A sign of progress and social reform in Saudi Arabia - women are now allowed to drive, travel without male guardians and vote. Photo: Bloomberg

Saudi Arabia: Where social reforms are picking up pace

1d | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Restaurants vs food delivery companies: A face-off over commissions

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Indicators that Bangladesh has left behind Pakistan

Indicators that Bangladesh has left behind Pakistan

53m | Videos
What 16 December means to you?

What 16 December means to you?

58m | Videos
Mr Absar

Mr Absar

1h | Videos
The reason why Niazi signed surrender doc at Racecourse

The reason why Niazi signed surrender doc at Racecourse

1h | Videos

Most Read

1
McDonald’s sells a certain style of production and management, a certain theory of economic operations and a lifestyle for its consumers. Photo: Bloomberg
Panorama

Why is there no McDonald’s in Bangladesh?

2
Former state minister for information and broadcasting Murad Hasan. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Murad Hasan denied entry to Canada, sent back to Dubai

3
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

The troubles of travelling with Bangladeshi passport 

4
Bangladesh enters 5G era today
Telecom

Bangladesh enters 5G era today

5
176 businessmen get CIP status 
Bangladesh

176 businessmen get CIP status 

6
Photo: Golam Murshed
Corporates

Golam Murshed: The architect of a billion-dollar company