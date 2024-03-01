India allows export of 50,000 tonnes of onions to Bangladesh

The Indian Ministry of Commerce and Industry has granted permission for the export of 50,000 tonnes of onions to Bangladesh.

Santosh Kumar Sarangi, the ministry's foreign trade director general, signed an office order on Friday (1 March 2024) saying that permission has been granted for the export of onions to Bangladesh through the National Cooperative Exports Limited (NCEL).

Commerce Ministry of Bangladesh Joint Secretary (FTA-1) Md Abdus Samad Al Azad has confirmed the matter to The Business Standard obtaining permission for onion imports into the country.

He stated, "The specific pricing and which institution will send it, have not been determined yet as the standard operating procedure or modalities are yet to be finalised. We hope it will be sorted out soon, and the import will commence."

In this context, the current season has seen a surge in onion prices compared to past years. According to the Trading Corporation of Bangladesh (TCB), on Friday, onion price in consumer level rose to Tk120, whereas it was only Tk35 on the same date last year.