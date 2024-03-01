India allows export of 50,000 tonnes of onions to Bangladesh

Bangladesh

TBS Report
01 March, 2024, 10:25 pm
Last modified: 01 March, 2024, 10:38 pm

Related News

India allows export of 50,000 tonnes of onions to Bangladesh

Commerce Ministry of Bangladesh Joint Secretary (FTA-1) Md Abdus Samad Al Azad has confirmed the matter to The Business Standard

TBS Report
01 March, 2024, 10:25 pm
Last modified: 01 March, 2024, 10:38 pm
Representational Image. File photo
Representational Image. File photo

The Indian Ministry of Commerce and Industry has granted permission for the export of 50,000 tonnes of onions to Bangladesh. 

Santosh Kumar Sarangi, the ministry's foreign trade director general, signed an office order on Friday (1 March 2024) saying that permission has been granted for the export of onions to Bangladesh through the National Cooperative Exports Limited (NCEL).

Commerce Ministry of Bangladesh Joint Secretary (FTA-1) Md Abdus Samad Al Azad has confirmed the matter to The Business Standard obtaining permission for onion imports into the country.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

He stated, "The specific pricing and which institution will send it, have not been determined yet as the standard operating procedure or modalities are yet to be finalised. We hope it will be sorted out soon, and the import will commence."

In this context, the current season has seen a surge in onion prices compared to past years. According to the Trading Corporation of Bangladesh (TCB), on Friday, onion price in consumer level rose to Tk120, whereas it was only Tk35 on the same date last year.

Top News

Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Chaos, death and grief: The day after the Bailey Road fire

Chaos, death and grief: The day after the Bailey Road fire

1h | Features
After being hoisted by the crane, Prothit cried and hugged a fireman. He remembers the firemen to be very calm and composed. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossai

A trial by fire: How Prothit survived the Bailey Road blaze

1h | Features
The mother-daughter duo putting Bangladesh on the US culinary map

The mother-daughter duo putting Bangladesh on the US culinary map

13h | Panorama
Colourful Benarasi sharis are displayed in every corner of the exhibition area, each radiating more glamour than the other. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

Of glistening silk and glamour Benarasi: Festival begins at Le Méridien Dhaka

10h | Mode

More Videos from TBS

An investigation into the Bailey Road fire has been launched

An investigation into the Bailey Road fire has been launched

6m | Videos
Trump is unstoppable

Trump is unstoppable

1d | Videos
Where is the end of the trend of the capital market?

Where is the end of the trend of the capital market?

1d | Videos
What position did the Turkish-Arab countries take against the Israeli occupation?

What position did the Turkish-Arab countries take against the Israeli occupation?

1d | Videos