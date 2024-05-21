EWU Environmental & Social Club hosts ‘Eco Fair 3.0; to promote eco-friendly living

Education

Press Release
21 May, 2024, 03:55 pm
Last modified: 21 May, 2024, 03:56 pm

Related News

EWU Environmental & Social Club hosts ‘Eco Fair 3.0; to promote eco-friendly living

Press Release
21 May, 2024, 03:55 pm
Last modified: 21 May, 2024, 03:56 pm
EWU Environmental &amp; Social Club hosts ‘Eco Fair 3.0; to promote eco-friendly living

The East West University (EWU) Environmental & Social Club organised the highly anticipated "Eco Fair 3.0" at EWU Campus, Aftbanagar on 19 and 20 May. 

The two-day event provided an exceptional platform for entrepreneurs from across Dhaka, including innovative student entrepreneurs from EWU, to showcase their eco-friendly products and solutions, reads a press release. 

The fair commenced with an inauguration ceremony led by the esteemed Vice Chancellor of EWU, Professor Shams Rahman and the University's Treasurer, Air Cdre (Retd) Ishfaq Ilahi Choudhury. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Post-inauguration, the dignitaries toured the stalls, expressing their admiration for the commitment to sustainable living. They also inaugurated the "Green Corner," a novel initiative aimed at motivating students to plant trees and foster a culture of honesty.

Featuring 19 stalls and 95 participants, Eco Fair 3.0 highlighted a diverse range of eco-friendly products and ideas. The event also witnessed the participation of two prominent college clubs: BAF Shaheen College Dhaka, and Dhaka Residential Model College Science Club, both of which presented insightful projects on the critical issue of "Planet V/S Plastic." The objective of Eco Fair 3.0 was to inspire university students to embrace eco-friendly products and practices, contributing to environmental protection.    
 

East West University (EWU) / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

From April to June, Jarul flowers are seen in places like roadsides, grown naturally. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

Jarul: Petals that touch our souls

7h | Panorama
There are almost 8,000 dispensaries and a large number of consumer-agro firms across the country. Photo: Bloomberg

Thailand's cannabis U-turn is a cautionary tale

1d | Panorama
The newly built Canton Tower, which is 604 meters tall, is now the main attraction of tourism in Guangzhou and proof of China’s fast growth. Photo: Bloomberg

'Everything is big in China'

1d | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Scents of Summer: Best body mists that won’t break the bank

1d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

When and where Ebrahim Raisi's funeral?

When and where Ebrahim Raisi's funeral?

1h | Videos
When and where Ebrahim Raisi's funeral?

When and where Ebrahim Raisi's funeral?

1h | Videos
World leaders who died in air crashes

World leaders who died in air crashes

2h | Videos
What causes polar lights?

What causes polar lights?

3h | Videos