Illegal tea found in unlicensed brand packets; 30 sacks seized

A mobile court of the Bangladesh Tea Board has raided a factory 'Karnaphuli Cha Ghar' at Sadarghat area in Chattogram and seized 30 bags of unlabeled tea and 52 packaging rolls.

The drive was conducted following charges of not having a blender licence from the board, not having proper tea purchase documents, brand being unauthorised, using tea board logo and printing advance date of production on packets, led by Deputy Secretary of Bangladesh Tea Board and Executive Magistrate Mohammad Ruhul Amin on Thursday (14 September).

Apart from this, the court ordered the closure of another factory 'Hoque Tea House' until further orders for the same crimes.

The court found evidence that the factory was selling tea packets without using the expiry date under the brand name 'Hoque Tea' without a blender license from the tea board and a BSTI licence.

"The Karnaphuli tea house was defrauding consumers by using the tea board logo on their unlicensed packets. The tea board's mobile court is conducting raids in different areas of Chittagong to stop these illegal tea trades and frauds," Mohammad Ruhul Amin told The Business Standard.

Tea Board Marketing Officer Ahsan Habib, Assistant Director Abdullah Al Borhan, Shah Aqib Mortuza and members of Sadarghat Police Station were present during the drive.