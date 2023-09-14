Illegal tea found in unlicensed brand packets; 30 sacks seized

Bangladesh

TBS Report
14 September, 2023, 07:25 pm
Last modified: 14 September, 2023, 07:26 pm

Related News

Illegal tea found in unlicensed brand packets; 30 sacks seized

The court ordered the closure of another factory 'Hoque Tea House' 

TBS Report
14 September, 2023, 07:25 pm
Last modified: 14 September, 2023, 07:26 pm
A mobile court of the Bangladesh Tea Board has raided a factory &#039;Karnaphuli Cha Ghar&#039; at Sadarghat area in the port city and seized 30 bags of unlabeled tea and 52 packaging rolls on 14 September. Photo: TBS
A mobile court of the Bangladesh Tea Board has raided a factory 'Karnaphuli Cha Ghar' at Sadarghat area in the port city and seized 30 bags of unlabeled tea and 52 packaging rolls on 14 September. Photo: TBS

A mobile court of the Bangladesh Tea Board has raided a factory 'Karnaphuli Cha Ghar' at Sadarghat area in Chattogram and seized 30 bags of unlabeled tea and 52 packaging rolls.

The drive was conducted following charges of not having a blender licence from the board, not having proper tea purchase documents, brand being unauthorised, using tea board logo and printing advance date of production on packets, led by Deputy Secretary of Bangladesh Tea Board and Executive Magistrate Mohammad Ruhul Amin on Thursday (14 September).

Apart from this, the court ordered the closure of another factory 'Hoque Tea House' until further orders for the same crimes.

The court found evidence that the factory was selling tea packets without using the expiry date under the brand name 'Hoque Tea' without a blender license from the tea board and a BSTI licence.

"The Karnaphuli tea house was defrauding consumers by using the tea board logo on their unlicensed packets. The tea board's mobile court is conducting raids in different areas of Chittagong to stop these illegal tea trades and frauds," Mohammad Ruhul Amin told The Business Standard.

Tea Board Marketing Officer Ahsan Habib, Assistant Director Abdullah Al Borhan, Shah Aqib Mortuza and members of Sadarghat Police Station were present during the drive.

Top News

Tea / Tea Board / CTG

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Students are mostly happy about the washing machines but they seem to expect more from the vending machines. Photo: Noor A Alam

Your Campus: Transforming dormitory life with vending machines, laundromats

11h | Panorama
A locality in Narayanganj is crammed with congested residential buildings on all sides (left), while a road in Gazipur is left in a dilapidated state (right). Photos: Noor A Alam

How compromises to city plans entrap the underprivileged in climate hazards

11h | Panorama
The winning team, from left to right: Tanha Tanzia, Fiaz Rabbani, Oishee Rahaman and Rafid Azad Soumik, with Toshiya Ueki (centre), the President of the final round and also the President of the Japanese Society of International Law. Photo: Courtesy

Inside DUMCS’ historic win at the Asia Cup Championship

1d | Pursuit
Illustration: TBS

The most affordable US universities for international students in 2023

1d | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

The US is going to give Ukraine long-range missiles with cluster bombs

The US is going to give Ukraine long-range missiles with cluster bombs

4h | TBS World
SpaceX’s near monopoly on rocket launches is a ‘huge concern,’ Lazard banker warns

SpaceX’s near monopoly on rocket launches is a ‘huge concern,’ Lazard banker warns

8h | Tech Talk
Messi buys waterfront mansion in Florida for Tk 118 crore

Messi buys waterfront mansion in Florida for Tk 118 crore

22h | TBS SPORTS
Aedes larvae density high in Tejgaon, Pallabi, Moghbazar, Eskaton

Aedes larvae density high in Tejgaon, Pallabi, Moghbazar, Eskaton

1d | TBS Stories