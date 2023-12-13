Illegal arms factory busted in Cox's Bazar; 4 detained

Four people were detained and several weapons and tools were seized. Photo: Collected

The Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) on Wednesday found an illegal weapons manufacturing factory during a raid at Ramu upazila in Cox's Bazar.

Four people were detained in this connection, and several weapons and tools were seized.

However, Maniul Haque, the owner of the factory, fled the scene during the raid, according to RAB.

RAB-15 Battalion Commander Lt Col HM Sajjad Hossain said, "An organised gang had been making weapons at a factory in Eidgarh union of Ramu upazila for a long time. Acting on a tip-off, a team of RAB launched an operation around 3pm on Tuesday in search of the arms factory.

"Around 5am on Wednesday, they found an arms manufacturing factory at a hill in Tulatoli area of Chagirakata in Eidgarh union."

RAB arrested two people at the spot and based on their information, two more were arrested later, he said.

Preparations are underway to file a case against the detainees with Ramu police station, he added.