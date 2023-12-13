Illegal arms factory busted in Cox's Bazar; 4 detained

Bangladesh

TBS Report
13 December, 2023, 05:00 pm
Last modified: 13 December, 2023, 05:06 pm

Related News

Illegal arms factory busted in Cox's Bazar; 4 detained

TBS Report
13 December, 2023, 05:00 pm
Last modified: 13 December, 2023, 05:06 pm
Four people were detained and several weapons and tools were seized. Photo: Collected
Four people were detained and several weapons and tools were seized. Photo: Collected

The Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) on Wednesday found an illegal weapons manufacturing factory during a raid at Ramu upazila in Cox's Bazar. 

Four people were detained in this connection, and several weapons and tools were seized.

However, Maniul Haque, the owner of the factory, fled the scene during the raid, according to RAB.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

RAB-15 Battalion Commander Lt Col HM Sajjad Hossain said, "An organised gang had been making weapons at a factory in Eidgarh union of Ramu upazila for a long time. Acting on a tip-off, a team of RAB launched an operation around 3pm on Tuesday in search of the arms factory. 

"Around 5am on Wednesday, they found an arms manufacturing factory at a hill in Tulatoli area of Chagirakata in Eidgarh union." 

RAB arrested two people at the spot and based on their information, two more were arrested later, he said.

Preparations are underway to file a case against the detainees with Ramu police station, he added.

Top News

Cox's Bazar / Ramu / Arms Factory / busted / detained

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Employees need to be recognised for their work, they need to be backed up with necessary resources to do their jobs properly, and a good work environment is a must if you want to motivate them. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

How (not) to motivate your employees

22m | Pursuit
Illustration: TBS

Why Bangladeshi universities should consider liberal arts education

32m | Pursuit
Construction workers at the Padma Bridge Rail Link Project. As many megaprojects have now been completed or are nearing completion, thousands of such workers now find themselves out of a job. PHOTO: Syed Zakir Hossain

Where do construction workers go once megaprojects are finished?

8h | Panorama
A Palestinian assists a boy following an Israeli strike on a house in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip after a temporary truce between Hamas and Israel expired on 1 December. PHOTO: REUTERS

International law is failing displaced Gazans

8h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Mastercard forecasts 7.3% inflation in 2024

Mastercard forecasts 7.3% inflation in 2024

2h | TBS Economy
Foreign nationals' credit card spending drops

Foreign nationals' credit card spending drops

3h | TBS Economy
Can UN Resolution 377A help in efforts to stop Israel-Gaza war?

Can UN Resolution 377A help in efforts to stop Israel-Gaza war?

4h | TBS World
Fraudsters dupe victims using World Bank name

Fraudsters dupe victims using World Bank name

4h | TBS Economy