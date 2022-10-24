IGP directs police to remain vigilant in facing cyclone Sitrang

Bangladesh

TBS Report
24 October, 2022, 09:10 pm
Last modified: 24 October, 2022, 09:14 pm

IGP directs police to remain vigilant in facing cyclone Sitrang

Inspector General of Police Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun has directed all units of the police to remain alert in order to deal with adversities centering cyclone Sitrang.

The IGP gave the directive during a virtual meeting with deputy inspector generals of all zones, metropolitan police commissioners, specialised naval police, highway police and police supers of coastal districts on Monday (24 October).

He instructed police officials to evacuate people from disaster prone areas to the nearest shelters coordinating with the local administration and other agencies.

The IGP said that necessary security of shelters, important offices and establishments must be ensured during natural calamities. 

"Arrangements should be made to ensure that rescue teams, ambulances, emergency medicines, relief supplies can reach their destinations urgently and quickly after the cyclone," he recommended.

Addressing the police officials, the IGP said that they must protect themselves against the cyclone as well as keep police installations, arms and ammunition, and other equipment safely.

Besides, he said the overall safety of the people must be ensured along with the utmost protection over life and property. 
 

